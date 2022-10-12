NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey (6-3, 3-1 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Wingate Bulldogs 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves got off to a quick start when senior defender Marissa Plumer scored the first goal of the match at just the 47 second mark off of an assist from freshman midfielder Lieke Varenkamp.

Despite the early goal, the Wolves and Bulldogs were even in number of shots taken in the first quarter and only Plumer’s early goal scored as the Wolves took their 1-0 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter is when the Wolves fully took control of the match. In the 19th minute, sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.) doubled the Newberry lead off of an assist from Plumer, giving Newberry a 2-0 lead.

The Wolves weren’t done scoring for the quarter as sophomore forward Mia Marshall (Clemmons, N.C.) found the back of the cage for her first goal of the season in the 27th minute.

Including the two goals, the Wolves outshot the Bulldogs 6-1 in the second quarter and took the 3-0 lead into halftime.

The Wolves were fully in control of the third quarter, taking three penalty corners in the period and allowing the Bulldogs to take none. Newberry also outshot Wingate in the third frame 8-0.

Then as the fourth quarter was winding down, Marshall scored her second goal of the match, bringing the Newberry lead to four goals.

The fourth quarter played out much the same as the third quarter, with Newberry firmly in control. The Wolves outshot the Bulldogs 4-1 in the quarter and took the only penalty corner of the final frame. That final shot from the Wolves was taken by senior forward Carly Ellis (Virginia Beach, Va.) who claimed her first goal of the season at the 59 minute mark.

The Bulldogs allowed the final minute to run out with little attempt to score again and Newberry claimed a 5-0 victory.

This match marks the second time the Wolves have won by five goals and the third time they have won by three or more goals. Newberry goalkeepers Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.) and Natalie Fuhrman (York. Pa.) combined for Wolves’ third shutout of the season.