NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the hiring of David Scorzelli as the new assistant athletic director for sports performance, effectively immediately.

“We were looking for someone that possessed more than just the technical knowledge to improve our student-athletes’ physical skills,” said Johnson. “We wanted an individual who had the leadership qualities necessary to ensure that they have an outstanding experience as part of our sports performance program, and we found that person in David. I want to thank Senior Associate Athletics Director Wayne Alexander and our search committee for leading our process.”

Scorzelli joins the Wolves after spending the past season as a strength and conditioning coach at Tiffin University in Ohio where he served as the head strength coach for the football and lacrosse programs. He was responsible for the programming and development of the sports performance programs for the teams while also providing education and management of the department’s nutrition program.

“David was the total package we were looking for in our search for this critical position at Newberry,” said Alexander. “His proven track record with student-athletes at multiple divisions of collegiate athletics will translate into in success here at Newberry as well.”

Prior to his time with the Dragons, he spent nearly five full years with the Syracuse University football strength and conditioning staff, spending his first year and half as an intern before joining the staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2018. While serving in that role he was also in charge of the department’s social media efforts for the football team’s strength and conditioning program. He started his career in college athletics as an intern with the football, volleyball and basketball teams at Coastal Carolina University in 2015.

“I would like to thank Athletic Director Sean Johnson and Senior Associate Athletics Director Wayne Alexander for the opportunity to work at Newberry College,” said Scorzelli. “I am excited about the direction of the athletic department and the vision that Sean has for it. It’s an honor to be associated with an athletic department that puts their student-athletes first. My family and I cannot wait to start this next chapter of our lives, Go Wolves.”

Scorzelli earned his bachelors in exercise and sports sciences from Harding University before completing his masters in sports administration at Arkansas State University. He holds current certifications as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and a Strength and Conditioning Coach Certification (SCCC) through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa).