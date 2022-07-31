PROSPERITY — According to natw.org, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, and a more caring place to live.

To help bring the police and neighbors in the Town of Prosperity closer together, the Prosperity Police Department will once again host the Prosperity National Night Out. This free event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6-9 p.m. at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

“Normally, we would have it on the same night as Newberry’s event, but we wanted to give people the option to come to both, instead of having to come here then go there or vice versa,” said Sgt. Corey Jones, who is helping organize this year’s event for Prosperity.

According to Jones, the Town of Prosperity started holding a National Night Out event after speaking to other agencies.

“They’ve had good success from the community responding to National Night Out. It is a way to give back to the community, provide a free event, free food and some entertainment,” he said. “National Night Out gets everyone involved, gets us better acquainted with the residents and gets kids better acquainted with us. It sheds a good light on us and them and starts a conversation with people.”

Jones added that National Night Out helps the community get to know the officers by spending time with them.

“And it is very enjoyable for the officers, we have a lot of fun,” he said.

Chief Wesley Palmore said National Night Out is a partnership between the community and law enforcement.

“We get to know the community and the community gets to know us. Of course, our focus is on the youth and law enforcement relationships,” he said.

Palmore said that during the event, Town of Prosperity administration and members of town council will come out and take part in the celebration. Other law environment agencies, such as the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry Police Department, will partner with the Prosperity Police Department and take part, as well as the local fire departments, rescue squads and SLED.

Jones said there will be a lot to look forward to during the event on Aug. 3. He said they have two bounce houses, a DJ, barbecue and a food truck with fair food.

“Members of the Prosperity Business Association will come out and set up tables and games,” he said.

Palmore added that if anyone would like to participate as a vendor, contact the Town of Prosperity at 803-364-2622.

“It’s going to be a big party, like a block party, we will have music, food, entertainment — it’s going to be fun,” he said.

Jones added that there will be plenty of parking during the event.

“Newberry County residents will have the opportunity to have two parties, Newberry on Tuesday and then ours,” he said.

If you have any questions about Prosperity’s National Night Out, you can contact Jones or Palmore at 803-364-2121.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.