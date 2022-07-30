NORMAN, Okla. — Four members of the Newberry College men’s golf team were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America as they were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for this past season.

Senior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany), senior Corey Chrzanowski (Suwanee, Ga.), junior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) and junior Frederic Ruess (Hamburg, Germany) all received the distinct nomination, which was announced on July 21.

To be eligible, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division II. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 78.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. The recipient also must be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

This announcement adds to the list of academic recognition from men’s golf, as they not only finished at the top of team GPA among member SAC institutions but also finished with 11 members on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, including the four announced to this list.