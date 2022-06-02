NEWBERRY COUNTY — American Legion Baseball is starting In June. The Chapin-Newberry Senior team, sponsored by Post 24 in Newberry, Post 193 in Chapin and the Newberry County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will once again play their home games at Newberry College’s Smith Road Complex.

Chapin-Newberry is in a league with Aiken, Lexington, Richland and West Columbia and will start play at home on Thursday, June 9 vs Lexington at 7 p.m. This year, the team is once again led by Coach Dylan Skinner, assisted by Joey Smith, Brian Redd, Marion Baker and Wesley Livingston. The Chapin-Newberry team is comprised of players 19 and under from local high schools, including Newberry, Clinton, Mid-Carolina, Chapin, Dutch Fork, Whitmire, Saluda and Newberry Academy.

Post 24 is also sponsoring a Jr. Legion team at Newberry High and Mid-Carolina. Home games will be played at their local high school fields with start times of 6 p.m. Newberry Jr. and Mid-Carolina Jr. are in a league with Clinton, Emerald, Ninety-Six and Greenwood. Mid-Carolina Jr. Legion finished fourth in the state last summer.

Legion Softball is set to start again. The South Carolina Department of American Legion is sanctioning softball and Post 24 is sponsoring the team in Mid-Carolina. Coach Joey Long is leading the team again for their second season and is excited for the opportunity for the girls of our community.

“We provide opportunities for area youth in Boys’ and Girls’ State and for a long time boys baseball. It is only fitting that we are able to provide more opportunity for our girls and softball is a natural extension of that support,” Post 24 Commander Henry Brooks said.

Long’s team will play their home games at Mid-Carolina High School.

Chapin-Newberry 2022 schedule

• June 7 at Aiken Post 26 – 7 p.m.

• June 9 Aiken Post 26 – 7:30 p.m

• June 10 Greenwood Post 20 – 7 p.m.

• June 14 West Columbia Post 79 – 7 p.m

• June 16 at West Columbia Post 79 – 7 p.m.

• June 18 at Sumpter Post 15 – 11 a.m.

• June 18 at Lancaster Post 31 – 1:30 p.m.

• June 19 at TBD 7 p.m.

• June 21 Richland Post 215 – 7 p.m.

• June 23 at Richland Post 215 – 7 p.m.

• June 24 at Greenwood Post 20 – 7 p.m.

• June 28 Lexington Post 7 – 7 p.m.

• June 30 at Lexington Post 7 – 7 p.m.

• July 6 Rock Hill Post 34 – 7 p.m.

• July 7 at Rock Hill Post 34 – 7 p.m.

Home games for Newberry Jr., Mid-Carolina Jr. and Mid-Carolina Legion Softball:

Newberry Jr.

• June 1 Emerald 6 p.m.

• June 8 Ninety-Six 6 p.m.

• June 22 Clinton 6 p.m.

• June 28 Mid-Carolina 5 p.m. at Newberry College

• July 6 Greenwood 6 p.m.

Mid-Carolina Jr.

• June 1 Clinton 6 p.m.

• June 7 Abbeville (DH) 5 p.m.

• June 9 Greenwood 6 p.m.

• June 13 North Augusta 6 p.m.

• June 16 Emerald 6 p.m.

• June 27 Newberry 6 p.m.

• June 29 Ninety-Six 6 p.m.

• July 6 Clinton 5 p.m. at Newberry College.

Mid-Carolina Legion Softball

• June 9 Abbeville (DH) 6 p.m.

• June 13 Ridge Spring-Monetta (DH) 6 p.m.

• June 22 Aiken (DH) 6 p.m.

• June 27 Greenwood (DH) at Newberry College 6 p.m.