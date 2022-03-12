NEWBERRY — After leading the Newberry College men’s basketball to a winning record in each of last two seasons, Head Coach Jason Taylor has signed a contract extension.

He will lead the program for the next three seasons, through 2024-2025.

“I first want to thank Dr. Scherrens, Coach Ralph Patterson and the entire leadership team at Newberry College. I am beyond excited and humbled,” said Taylor. “My wife and I love Newberry and being entrusted to continue to lead the men’s basketball program at Newberry College is truly an honor. I also want to thank all the alumni, our community, and all our supporters. You truly are the best.”

Taylor has turned in a 37-33 record with Newberry and has brought his team to the South Atlantic Conference tournament every season. He made his mark in the conference as Angelo Sales led the league in rebounds during his first year. Senior Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.) was a large part of the success of Taylor’s squad in his second year, as he posted the highest free-throw percentage in the SAC, ranking eighth nationally in the category.

The 2020-21 season was highlighted by his team giving up the fewest turnovers in league action, and junior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) led the conference in rebounds per game, offensive rebounds per game and double-doubles. His teams have also picked up a pair of wins against top-five nationally ranked opponents.

“In Coach Taylor we have a man of integrity and strong character. His teams are always well-prepared; the players are excellent ambassadors for the college, and they excel in the classroom,” said Newberry President Maurice Scherrens, Ph.D. “We have the right coach at the right time. He is a true winner.”

Those classroom accomplishments are highlighted by Luke Gibson who was awarded the SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award and was named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the 2019-20 season. That same year he also had four honorees to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which recognizes those members with a 3.2 GPA or higher.

“Jason has carried the success throughout his career into his time here at Newberry and has shown that he is the right man to continuing leading the program into the future,” said Wayne Alexander, interim athletic director. “He has proven that his teams can compete with the best in the region and the nation and we look forward to him bringing continued success to the program.”