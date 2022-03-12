Newberry County Council approved the proclamation declaring March 2022 as Disabilities Awareness Month in Newberry County. Pictured, left to right: Councilperson Todd Johnson, Connie Coleman, Bob Jones.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Following a lengthy executive session, Newberry County Council returned to open session and approved the second reading to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of the Cavanaugh property.

As previously reported, Newberry County Council recently approved the bid for TMS 297-26, also known as the Cavanaugh property, to the South Florida Tissue Paper Company at a purchase price of $1.21 million. The second reading was approved unanimously after Councilperson Mary Arrowood made a motion and Councilperson Travis Reeder gave a second. A third reading and pubic hearing are still required.

During the public comments phase of the meeting, two residents spoke about the Cavanaugh property.

Karol Kunkle asked council for more details on what was going to be placed on the property, as well as express her concerns.

“After being around this type of industry for 30 years, (I want to) express my concerns of this location for this. This property, I believe, would be better served for retail, shopping or whatever, rather than an industrial plant with multiple bay doors for shipping out, traffic 24/7,” she said.

Council requested that County Administrator Christopher Inglese get with Kunkle to discuss this matter further.

Misty West also spoke on concerns of the property.

“I did bid on this property, I bid on a lot of properties, I’m not opposed to the county selling any property; in fact, I believe the county should sell any property they are not using because it puts it back on the tax roll. I am opposed to this property changing zoning. The zoning in this area — general commercial, residential — that is the target the city and developers have worked toward building,” West said.

West said if the owners try to rezone the property, she would oppose it.

In a follow up email, Inglese said there are no plans or requests for rezoning of the property.

“They (the company) did not ask, but staff would not support rezoning to allow industrial uses at that location,” he said.

Inglese also gave more detail on the South Florida Tissue Paper Company plans for the property. He said it will be a 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse/distribution center, which he said is allowed under current zoning.

“The company does not make paper and does not intend to build a paper mill. Current zoning does not allow a paper mill,” he said.

Other business:

• Newberry County Council approved the proclamation declaring March 2022 as Disabilities Awareness Month in Newberry County.

• Council approved first reading to rezone 13.91 acres located at 1420 Mt. Tabor Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow for a manufactured home on the property.

• Council approved a first reading to rezone 1.49 acres located at 119 Pender Ridge Road from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow mini-storage units on the property.

• Council approved memorandum of understandings for two potential CPST projects, the Amphitheater and Gallman School. The Amphitheater MOU is between the county, City of Newberry and the Newberry Opera House. The Gallman MOU is between the county, the city and the Building Thriving Communities Foundation.

• Inglese announced that rentals from the county would begin again starting March 7.

