ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On the second and final day of competition at the 2022 Spring Kickoff Invitational, the Newberry men’s golf team finished tied for seventh out of the 22 teams competing.

Newberry started the day finishing up round two and finished +14 at 302.

Tom Hull and Tom Bueschges wrapped up the Invitational tied for 25th and both +11. Bueschges finished round two +5 (77) and round three with 75 strokes (+3) to finish at 227.

Hull finished +3 in round two at 75.

Frederic Ruess finished tied for 38th with 229. Ruess wrapped up round two with 74 strokes which is good for +2. He finished round three with 76.

Alex Pillar and Corey Chrzanowski both finished the invitational tied for 56th, both with 232 total strokes (+16).

The Wolves finished the tournament with one eagle and 11 total birdies.