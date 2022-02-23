NEWBERRY — The Lady Eagles of Newberry Academy kept their state championship dream alive after winning the first two playoff rounds.

In the semifinals on Monday, Newberry defeated Dorchester Academy 52-41.

Daja Taylor scored 32 points, followed by Carolina Senn with 6, Kailey Cheeks and Madison Rivers each had 5 and Alison Joyner had 4.

On Friday, the Eagles defeated St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in an easy 55-28 rally.

Taylor scored 18, Cheeks 11, Senn 10, Rivers and Joyner each had 5, and Khloe Cheeks and Bethany Sawyer had 2 each.

The Eagles will take on Patrick Henry on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman in Columbia.

If the Lady Eagles win Thursday, they will play in the state championship game on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Exhibition Center in Sumter.

The varsity boys lost in the first round of playoffs on Saturday to Patrick Henry, 33-61.

Ryan Brown scored 12 for the Eagles, Evan Graves 8, Austin Gardner and Jackson Montgomery each had 5 and Ben Lindsay had 3.