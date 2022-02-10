NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy reigning state champions Lady Eagles have climbed to 14-6 this season after winning their last 11 games.

The varsity girls are currently alone for first place in the region with a perfect region record of 9-0.

The Eagles’ record was increased last week with a 51-31 win over Richard Winn and a Friday night win at Laurens 47-37.

On Friday night (Feb. 4), the varsity Eagles were led by Allison Joiner after Daja Taylor spent time on the bench due to getting in foul trouble. Taylor had 15 points, Kailey Cheeks had 10 and Caroline Senn six.

In the game with Richard Winn, the varsity girls were led by Taylor with 27 points, Joyner had eight, Madison Rivers scored five, Cheeks had four and Khloe Cheeks, Bethany Sawyer and Senn all had two points.

The varsity boys lost a close game against Laurens 42-37. Ryan Brown had 21 points, Evan Graves had six, Josh Joyner had four and William Buford, James Graham and Jackson Montgomery each scored two.

The boys had a 58-35 loss against the Eagles of Richard Winn with Brown and Graves each scoring nine, William Buford followed with six, J. Joyner had four and Austin Gardner had two.

The JV Eagles boys team did not play last week due to COVID issues.

The middle school girls lost to Laurens Academy 36-6 on Friday with Jessi Pitts scoring four points and Ellie Shaw scoring two. The Eagles middle school girls also lost 38-18 to Richard Winn with Pitts, who sat out most of the second quarter due to foul trouble, scoring 18 points in the game.

All four academy teams were scheduled to take on Richard Winn on Monday, on Wednesday all of the team except the middle school girls will play Anderson Christian with games at 5:00 p.m. On Friday, all four teams will face Laurens Academy at home with games starting at 4 p.m.

The varsity teams will play in the region tournament starting on Saturday at Laurens Academy and will continue with games on Monday (Feb. 14) at Newberry Academy.