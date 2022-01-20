WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Grizzlies of High Point Academy January 11, in another region match-up and again with depth issues due to multiple factors. The girls played hard, but the inability to practice with the whole team and the youth played larger parts in the outcome of the game.

Nyla Hill led the Lady Wolverines in scoring with 12. Imari Brown added six and McKenzie Clark scored five.

The Lady Wolverines were led in rebounding by McKenzie Clark with 11. Nyla Hill added eight, Imari Brown seven, Janiyah Epps four, and Emily Saverance and Trystan Samples both with two.