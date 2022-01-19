SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves men (7-7, 7-5 SAC) earned a dominant victory over the Indians of Catawba (6-9, 5-8 SAC) by a score of 83-63 on the road on Jan. 15, placing four in double-figures in the process.

The Wolves started the game slowly, held scoreless for the first five minutes of play, but the defense held strong, only allowing six Catawba points in that span. However, once the Wolves found their groove, they did not look back, using an 11-3 run to take the lead that was capped off with five straight points from Marcus Ford.

Malakhi Stremlow and Sherman Robinson enforced their will down low, combining for eight of the Wolves’ next ten points to extend the lead to 21-14. Catawba pushed to get back into the game, but the Wolves would not allow it, closing out the first half with a 14-4 run that featured a pair of three-pointers from TJ Brown to go into the half with a 39-20 advantage.

The Wolves started the second half behind a strong effort from Brown as the junior from Columbia scored eight of the first ten Newberry points in the period. Ford, Robinson and Luke Seals got involved to push the lead out to 61-37. Catawba pushed back, but timely buckets from Ford and QuanDaveon McCollum held them back. Catawba tried to fight back again with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 15 points, but Jalen Johnson knocked down a three-pointer to keep the momentum with the Wolves as they held on for an 83-63 win.

Ford led the way with an stat line of 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Brown finished with 16 points of his own while McCollum had a strong 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. Meanwhile, Robinson posted an efficient 10 points on 5-7 shooting off the bench.