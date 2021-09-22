NEWBERRY— The Newberry College Wolves (6-3 (1-1 SAC)) defeated the Cavaliers of UVA-Wise (2-7 (0-4 SAC)) on Saturday by a score of 3-0.

The Wolves hit the ground running in the first set, starting the match off with an 11-1 run, capped off with an Amanda Berecz service ace. The Cavaliers tried to battle back with three straight points of their own, but back-to-back kills by Zoe Dinkins would keep the momentum in favor of the Wolves. Natasha Bannister added in three kills of her own as Newberry claimed the first set 25-18.

After starting the second set with a 4-3 advantage, Newberry put their foot on the gas, and they did not let up, going on an outstanding 19-1 run. Dinkins was very active on the defensive end during the run, contributing to five blocks (four solo). After a late 5-1 rally by the Cavaliers, Bannister would end the set at 25-9 for the Wolves.

In the third set, it was once again all Wolves. The Cavaliers tied the score at 1-1, but Newberry would never give up their lead or allow the score to be tied again after that. Bannister and Taylor Hall would be very active throughout the set, notching four kills each before ultimately claiming it by a score of 25-15.

Hall and Bannister would lead the offensive attack with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Avery Webb added on another double-double with 26 assists and 12 digs. Defensively, Berecz had 18 digs, and Dinkins was involved with a strong nine total blocks, six of which were solo.

The Wolves return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 22 when they host the Trojans of Anderson (S.C.) in Eleazer Arena.