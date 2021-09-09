MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Just two days after opening their season against USC Aiken, the Wolves travelled to Mount Olive for their next match, once again falling 3-1 to their opponent.

The match started off slowly, with both sides feeling each other out and neither team registering a shot in the first five minutes of play. The stalemate was broken with the first shot of the game, as Mount Olive’s Ethan Willie sent a long pass behind the Wolves’ defense to Mustafa Nadeem, who was able to beat the keeper one-on-one and net the ball in the far corner.

The Wolves were able to equalize in the 13th minute off a brilliant strike from Moses Bakabulindi. The freshman gathered the ball well outside the box, and with his man playing too far back, Bakabulindi fired a shot past the keeper into the upper right part of the goal. With momentum on their side, Newberry came in strong after kickoff, but had a scoring opportunity negated when they were flagged offside.

For the remainder of the half, both sides played strong defense. The teams went into the break all tied up, with Mount Olive enjoying a 6-3 edge in shots.

After the half, it was the Trojans who came out strong, generating a pair of corner kicks within the first two minutes. Newberry was able to repel the attempts and take the ball up the field, but following a save by keeper Axel Engren, Mount Olive launched a devastating counterattack. Alfie Pope sent a cross into the box for Mustafa, who was able to net his second goal of the game in the 49th minute. Less than a minute later, it was Pope’s turn to score, as the Wolves’ defense was caught off guard by Mount Olive’s aggression after kickoff.

Newberry next travels to Lander University today for a 7:00 p.m. match before returning home to face the University of Montevallo on the Sept. 12.