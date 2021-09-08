PROSPERITY — The Whitmire Wolverines and the Rebels of Mid-Carolina met for a non-conference in-county football contest Friday, Sept. 3.

Things did not go well for the visitors from Whitmire as the Rebels piled up the yardage and ran away to a 51-0 victory.

Top plays for the night for the Rebels included a 68 yard TD run by Anthony Wicker, a 14 yard touchdown run by Ethan Templin and a 63 yard TD pass from QB Macon Arnoult to AJ Jackson Jr.

After losses to Newberry and Chapin to start the season, Mid-Carolina now has a 1-2 record on the season. Whitmire is now 0-2 in the 2021 campaign.

Next week, the Wolverines will take on Pelion High School at home; the Rebels will travel to Batesburg-Leesville High School. Both contests are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.