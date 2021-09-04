NEWBERRY — Newberry was picked to finish eighth in the South Atlantic Conference’s Preseason Poll released by the conference office Aug. 24. The Wolves received 89 points, 66 behind the preseason No. 1.

The conference also announced the 2021-22 SAC Volleyball Preseason All-Conference teams. Newberry had two players receive preseason honors: Natasha Bannister (First Team) Zoe Dinkins (Second Team).

During the previous season, the Wolves posted a record of 4-6 that included a berth in the SAC Tournament. The season was highlighted by a win over the spring SAC champion Wingate on March 6, the second victory against Wingate in program history.

The core from the previous season remains mostly intact, led by All-SAC performers Bannister and Dinkins who finished second in the SAC in total blocks (48). The team also brings back SAC All-Freshman honoree Taylor Hall who will be looking to take the next step in her development.

On offense, Bannister led the team in kills with 130, the fifth most of any SAC player during the season. Meanwhile, Avery Webb would go on to lead the team in both service aces (18) and assists (336) which ranked second and fourth in the SAC respectively.

On the defensive end, Amanda Berecz and Webb made their marks with 153 and 117 digs respectively.

The Wolves open the regular season at UNC Pembroke on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in Pembroke, N.C.