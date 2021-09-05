NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District recognized Board Member Gerdi Lake, of Area II, for completing level three of board leadership training during their regular meeting on Aug. 23.

“Board member and leadership team training is a priority for the South Carolina School Board Association. Established in 1982, the (S.C.) School Board Association’s Boardmanship Institute offers a year-round curriculum focused on leadership skills for board members on state and national educational issues. There are six levels that can be obtained,” said Dr. Carson Ware, chief human resource officer for the district. “Congratulations to Mrs. Lake for completing level three.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.