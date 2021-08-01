Wicker signs with USC Union

PROSPERITY — Jesse Wicker, Mid-Carolina High School Class of 2021 graduate, will be the first female two-sport athlete in USC Union school history.

Wicker will attend USC Union to play women’s volleyball and softball. She had a standout senior season at Mid-Carolina High School where she and her teammates won the region championship in volleyball and softball.

Wicker joins Kendall Boland (Coker) for volleyball and Reagen White (Spartanburg Methodist College) for softball as a collegiate signee athletes from Mid-Carolina High School this academic year.