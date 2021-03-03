Wolves softball sweeps Patriots

NEWBERRY — The Wolves softball team picked up another doubleheader sweep on Feb. 28, taking down the Francis Marion Patriots 6-3 and 5-0.

The first game came down to the final inning, where freshman Hailey Hill hit a walk-off grand slam to push Newberry to the win.

Game one:

The Wolves scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first with McKenzie Barneycastle hitting a one-out double into left field then stealing third base. She scored when Hannah Towery singled into center field, giving Newberry a 1-0 lead. After Haley Simonds drew a walk, both runners moved up a base on a passed ball, setting up Hill to pick up an RBI on a groundout.

The Patriots had the advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh, Paige Meyer led off with a single into left field. After Baneycastle moved her over, Towery hit a double into right field, putting runners on second and third. The bases were loaded up after Simonds was hit by a pitch. That brought Hill up to the plate, and she ripped the game-winning grand slam, giving her a total of five RBI in the game.

Game two:

The second game turned into the Alexandrea Sullivan show, she threw another complete game shutout, allowing only a pair of Francis Marion hits while recording eight strikeouts. She got run support early, as Newberry scored a pair of runs in the first when Towery hit a two-run home run over the left field fence. They added another run in the second on an RBI groundout by Meyer before scoring a pair in the third.

Towery led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field to put the Wolves up 4-0. Hill doubled two batters later, setting up Abigail Valentine to lace a double into the left-center field gap and putting the Wolves up 5-0. Those runs were more than enough for Sullivan, who picked up her fifth win of the season.

Inside the box score:

• Sullivan’s performance lowered her season ERA to just 0.23. She has allowed just one earned run this season, and has thrown three complete game shutouts. Opponents are batting .147 against her and have struck out 45 times, enough to give her the conference lead.

• Towery continues to lead the team in home runs, having gone deep six times this season. She also leads the team with 16 RBI and 37 total bases. Simonds is the team leader in batting average, batting .464 this season with a pair of home runs and eight runs batted in.