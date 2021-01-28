NEWBERRY — Ryan Brown, Tony McLean and Payton Gardner each scored in double-figures to lead the Newberry Academy boys basketball team to a 56-26 victory over rival Laurens Academy Friday in Laurens.

Brown and McLean each scored 17, Gardner 14 and Evan Graves added 8 for the Eagles. The Eagle boys are now 12-4 on the season.

In the early game, the Academy girls defeated Laurens Academy 59-36 to remain unbeaten at 15-0 on the season. Scoring for the Eagles were Daja Taylor 18 points, Kailey Cheeks 11, Madison Rivers 9, Allison Joyner 7, Caroline Senn 6 London Huggins 4 and Jayla Williams 4.