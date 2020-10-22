PROSPERITY — Due to COVID-19 issues at Fairfield Central High School, the Mid-Carolina High School JV (Oct. 22) and Varsity Football (Oct. 23) games against Fairfield Central High have been postponed.

The Mid-Carolina Varsity Football team will play Manning High School this Friday, October 23 at Lon Armstrong stadium. The start time for Fridays game will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance to attend the MC vs Fairfield Varsity Football game will be honored at the Manning High School game. To purchase tickets to Fridays game in advance, visit our athletic website at https://mid-carolinaathletics.com/event-tickets.

The Newberry County School District strongly encourage all fans to purchase online tickets in advance. During the 2020-2021 sports seasons, all high schools will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as directed by the SCHSL to host a SCHSL-sanctioned event. To comply and keep all who attend our events safe, stadium capacity will be limited to allow spectators to safely social distance at all Mid-Carolina High School home athletic events. Online ticket sales will end at 4:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Tickets may be available for purchase at the event; however, game day tickets will be limited and are not guaranteed. Once capacity is met no further tickets will be sold. If there are any questions regarding ticket sales contact Jennifer Long at jlong@newberry.k12.sc.us or Chris Arnoult at carnoult@newberry.k12.sc.us.

Newberry High School will play Gray Collegiate at home Friday, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, https://newberryathletics.com/event-tickets.

Whitmire High School will play Calhoun Falls Charter at home Friday, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the school (2597 Highway 66, Whitmire) by 3:30 p.m. — exact change only.