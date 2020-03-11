WISE, Va. — Sixteenth ranked Newberry College swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from UVa-Wise Sunday, clinching the series win.

Game One

The Wolves would score four runs in the second to take the early lead. Beau Thompson would draw a lead-off walk and score on the double by Kenny Bergmann to break the scoreless tie. Nick Butler would follow with a home run to right field to make it 3-0. Dalton Lansdowne would single and later score on an infield single by Colin Allman, to finish the scoring for Newberry.

The Cavaliers scored six runs in the bottom of the third, to take the two-run lead that they would keep until the fifth. Lansdowne would lead-off the inning with a home run to pull the Wolves to within one run. A pitch would hit Allman, and Jack Harris reached on an error to put two runners on. Luke Orr singled up the middle to score one and tie the game at six. Thompson followed with a single through the left side to score Harris and give Newberry their second lead of the game. Bergmann hit his second double of the game to score two and make it 9-6. Lansdowne finished the scoring with his second RBI of the inning, scoring Bergman to make it 10-6. The Wolves added six more runs over their final three at-bats to take the 16-7 victory.

Bergman was 3-6 with two doubles, two runs scored, and four RBI’s, while Harris was 5-6 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Newberry offense. Jonathan Elicier came out of the bullpen and picked up the win allowing no runs on two hits and striking out four in five innings of work.

Game Two

Neither team could get on the board for the first three innings, but in the top of the fourth, Beau Thompson would lead-off with a home run to give the Wolves the lead. Butler would then single and later score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Wise scored a run in the bottom half of the inning and another in the fifth to tie the game at two.

In the top of the sixth, Newberry took advantage of two Cavalier errors to score two runs and take the 4-2 lead. Wise responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning to make it a one-run game. However, the Wolves would blow the game open with nine runs in the seventh to take the 13-3 win.

Harris finished the game 3-5 with a double, two runs scored and one run driven in, while Thompson was 2-2 with a double, home run, and RBI. Driggers (5-1) picked up the win allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four in two innings of relief.

The Wolves wrapped up the weekend with a series sweep against UVa-Wise 16-7 and 13-3. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_WolvesBaseballUVA.jpg The Wolves wrapped up the weekend with a series sweep against UVa-Wise 16-7 and 13-3. Courtesy of Newberry College