NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team picked up one win at home against Coker this weekend.

Game One (Newberry wins 8-7 {8 Inn.})

Coker got on the board first in the second inning. The Cobras capitalize off a Newberry error to bring in the runner from third, to take the early 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Wolves scored four runs off of free passes as the Cobras walked six of the first seven batters. Eventually freshman Kylee Barry can up to the plate and sent a pitch to the outfield, where the outfielder dropped the fly ball to allow another run to score. Newberry scored their final run of the inning after junior Paige Meyer forced a walk, for the seventh walked batter of the inning. Newberry would be leading 6-1 after the third.

The Cobras got one run back in the next inning when Jessica McWhorter singled back up the middle to score teammate Anna Gluhosky. Later in the sixth, Coker would knot it up at 6-6. Started off with a walk followed by four straight hits, including a two RBI double by Lauren DeWitt to tie it.

The game went into extra innings, with Coker getting the first run. A lead-off sacrifice bunt got the runner from second to third, a single by DeWitt brought her the run in. The Cobras would lead 7-6 heading into the bottom half of the eighth.

Newberry pulled the same move as Coker did in the top half of the inning to advance the runner to third. After a ground out for the second out, the next batter was sophomore Julia Bomhardt. Bomhardt went down to her last strike before hitting a pitch back to the pitcher, but she beat out the throw to be safe and the run scored to tie the game. A single by junior McKenzie Barneycastle got Bomhardt all the way to third. Senior Haley Simonds was next to the plate and she would deliver by hitting a single up the middle for the walk-off victory.

Game Two (Newberry falls 3-2)

The game was scoreless after three and half innings went by. Then junior Hannah Davis stepped up to the plate and crushed the second pitch she saw over the left field fence. This gave Newberry a 1-0 lead after the inning was over.

It did not take Coker long to tie the game, as they did in the next inning. Jena Dewalt, of the Cobras, drove a pitch back up the middle to advance her teammate to second then a fielding error by the Wolves allowed that runner to score on the play.

The Cobras took the lead in the sixth by tacking on two more runs. The first came off an infield single, where Madison King of Coker beat out the throw to first, to drive in one. The next batter McWhorter singled to right to plate the other run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Newberry had the bases loaded with one out. Simonds was up to the plate and she flew out to right field, but one run scored on the sacrifice fly. That was the best the Wolves could do as they could not score another run to force extra innings again.

