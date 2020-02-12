NEWBERRY — After suffering a tough road loss last week at Emerald, the Bulldogs of Newberry High School bounced back with a 66-62 home win last week over Clinton.

The Red Devils, who were still looking for their first region win after seven games, led at the break, 29-27.

Newberry, though, went on an 18-nine point run to take a seven-point lead into the final stanza.

Zack Chalmers led the Newberry scoring with 23 points.

Sonterrius Davis finished with 18 points, while KJ Robinson scored seven points.

Zay Chalmers (six points), TyKwon Dewalt (four), Thomas Forbes (three), Ray Wilmore and Tailyn Caldwell (two each), and Ty Cook rounded out the Newberry scoring with one point.