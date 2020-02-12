NEWBERRY — The Clinton High School Lady Red Devils wasted no time last week in the Scott Gym to get a seasonal sweep of Newberry with a 52-19 victory.

This was Clinton’s fourth straight win in the series.

Newberry was held to single digit scoring in each quarter, as Clinton had a substantial 38-13 lead after three quarters.

Titana Garrison led the Newberry scoring with nine points, while Diamond Davis scored four points.

Jahliah Coleman-Eigner, Stefani Gibson and Aaliyah Sanders each scored two points for the Lady Bulldogs.