NEWBERRY — Joanna Tincher, head women’s basketball coach, has announced the first four signees of the 2020 class.

The class includes three out-of-state players in Payton Cronen from Kentucky and twins Alexis and Mackenzie Miller from Wisconsin, along with in-state player Dyani Burke.

Payton Cronen

An All-Region performer as a junior at Assumption High School in 2018-19, Cronen will bring more depth at the shooting guard position. She was the leading scorer of her team in both her sophomore and junior years, while being named the team MVP after her junior season.

“Payton is a kid we saw on video and knew from the first clip she was someone we needed in our program,” Tincher said. “She has an unbelievable work ethic and shoots the basketball at an elite level. Her experience playing on a great AAU team and playing in a very successful high school program in Assumption will put her in a great position to make an immediate impact when she arrives on campus in August.”

Not only does Cronen gets it done on the court, but also the classroom. She is a 4.0 student that is a member of the National Honor Society and an officer of FCA.

Alexis Miller

Miller’s athletic career has been spectacular heading into her senior season at Onalaska High School. The most eye-popping achievement is that she is a three-time Adidas National Champion from 2016-2018. Miller has been the leading rebounder of her team for the last two seasons. Her post season recognitions include being a two time All-Conference Second Team and All-Tribune Team player after her sophomore and junior seasons.

“Lexi is a tough, skilled left-handed guard with a smooth stroke and an unbelievably high basketball IQ,” Tincher remarked. “Coming to camp in August it was apparent she would fit in great with our team both on and off the court. She is a natural born leader with a work ethic to match it. She is another kid that can score from all three levels, giving us another option on the perimeter for next season.”

In the classroom Miller is a member of the Academic Honors Program and National Honor Society. She was also named to the All-Academic team in soccer (2016-2019) and basketball (2016-2018). Back in 2017 Miller was nominated for National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award of Excellence.

Mackenzie Miller

Just like her sister Mackenzie Miller’s athletic career has been great as well heading into her senior season at Onalaska High School. She too was a three-time Adidas National Champion from 2016-2018. Her post season recognitions include being a All-Conference Second Team after last season, along with being Onalaska Rookie of the Year.

“Kenzie is a guard with good size that has a chance to have a great career here at Newberry,” Tincher said. “”She has a super high basketball IQ and is someone that we see becoming a ‘coach on the floor’ type player throughout her time here. She’s shown she works at an elite level and can really shoot the basketball which will complement our team well when she arrives in August.”

In the classroom Miller is a member of the Academic Honors Program and National Honor Society. She was also named to the All-Academic team in soccer (2016-2019) and basketball (2016-2018). Back in 2017 Miller was nominated for National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award of Excellence.

Dyani Burke

Burke is a three time All-Region performer heading into her senior season at Keenan High School. Her athletic accolades include being named an All-State player and being a 1,000 point scorer at her school.

“Dyani is a dynamic guard from just down the road in Columbia who has a chance to be a very special player for us,” Tincher said. “Her athleticism at the guard position is something that jumped out at us. Couple that with her ability to handle the ball, finish through traffic and shoot the outside jumper and she is the total package. We cannot wait to get her here next fall and see her compete every day.”

Payton Cronen https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Cronen.jpg Payton Cronen Courtesy photos Alexis Miller https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AMiller.jpg Alexis Miller Courtesy photos Mackenzie Miller https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MMiller.jpg Mackenzie Miller Courtesy photos Dyani Burke https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Burke.jpg Dyani Burke Courtesy photos