PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina wrestling team competed in one of the hardest individual tournaments in the state this weekend at Lugoff-Elgin High School.

The team came away with two medal winners. Ken Jamison (junior) came in fourth place in the 170 pound weight class and Zach Hornsby (sophomore) came in fifth in the 195 pound weight class, the first time anyone has medaled at this tournament in school history.

As a team the Rebels came in 15th out of 31 teams, a seven position jump from last year.

