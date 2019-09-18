WHITMIRE — The game was delayed 25 minutes in the beginning due to the rain. That set the tempo for the game.

The first three possessions of the game resulted in a turnover, until Whitmire struck first at 6:37 in the first — thanks to Chandler Crumley. Jaquan Tindell-White converted the two-point conversion. That made it 8-0 in Whitmire’s favor. North then had another turnover on downs during their next possession. After getting a series of first downs Crumley punched it in yet again. They did; however, fail to convert the two-point try. That made the score then 14-0.

The ensuing possession for the Eagles they were forced to punt.

The Wolverines started the second quarter with an up-tempo offense as they drove down the field. They capped it off with a 12-yard rush by Crumley. They ran in the two-point conversion thanks to Tindell-White. That extended the Wolverines lead to 22-0. On the kick-off, the Wolverines kicked to the Eagles, but when they did so they also recovered the kick. So, it was Whitmire’s possession again, they finished off the possession with a five-yard rush by Trey Brewer. The ensuing PAT was no good. That made the game then 28-0.

At 7:15 North started to show signs of life, scoring on a 60-yard rush. Which then made the score 28-6. They also converted the two-point conversion to make it 28-8 deficit. During the ensuing kickoff the Eagles kicked to Tindell-White and instantly knew it was a mistake, as he took back the kick-off to extend the Wolverines lead to 34-8. During the Eagles next possession they were forced to punt, but when they did so Brewer muffed the punt. The Eagles got to keep the possession, but the very next play they threw an interception to Brewer. The Wolverines were forced to turn it over on downs. The Eagles struck at nearly the last second, with 37.2 seconds left in the half. They scored but they failed to convert the two-point try.

The kickoff after the half was kicked to the Wolverines — but was recovered by the Eagles. North ran into a wall the ensuing possession and was forced to turn over on downs. Whitmire was moving the ball with simply ease until 6:05 when they fumbled. They made up for it by casing the Eagles to turn over on downs on that drive. Whitmire then punched it in once more at 2:50 in the third to extend the lead to 40-14. The PAT was no good. North had the ball once more but coughed it up again at 1:08 by Caleb Jolley.

The first possession in the fourth the wolves were forced to turn over on downs. The Eagles were driving and looked like a promising possession until they threw an interception to Brewer with 3:50 in the fourth left. That was the fat lady singing.

The Eagles fought hard, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to topple the Wolverines.

Whitmire Wolverines looks to improve to 3-2 over Branchville next week for Homecoming.