NEWBERRY — Former center fielder Danton Hyman received an incredible gift in response to his efforts to end the stigma around wearing hearing aids.

Hyman, who ended his career as Newberry’s second-ranked player on the all-time hits list and was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2019, was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss at two years old. After being profiled by Andrew Ramspacher of The State, Hyman’s story caught the eye of Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing Technologies, particularly his efforts to inspire others to wear hearing aids and embrace their condition.

The company provided Hyman with free hearing aids this summer because of his work in the community.

In addition to being profiled by ABC Columbia, the Prosperity native was also profiled by WLTX during the Wolves’ SAC title-winning season this spring.

