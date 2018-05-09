Senn is state champ

NEWBERRY — In track and field, Newberry Academy’s McCallum Senn won the SCISA state championship in the 3200 meters Saturday in Charleston at Porter Gaud. He covered the two miles in 10 minutes and 30 seconds, defeating the second place finisher by a tenth of a second.

Senn, a senior, finished second in the 1600 meters (one mile) Saturday. His two races scored 18 points for Newberry Academy, which placed the Academy seventh out of 16 schools in Class A/AA.

McCallum Senn with his state championship medal. McCallum Senn with his state championship medal. Courtesy photo