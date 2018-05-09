Celebrating NA athletes

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy held its annual Athletic Banquet on April 26, celebrating a successful athletic year. Among the highlights were state runner-up finishes for the boys’ basketball team and the competition cheer team. McCallum Senn won the state cross country championship.

Varsity awards were:

Cross Country.

Most Valuable: McCallum Senn

Most Improved: Alex Lin

Girls Swimming

Most Valuable: Amber Suber

Most Improved: Meredith Mills

Boys Swimming

Most Valuable: Payton Gardner

Most Improved: Matthew Epting

Varsity Football

Most Valuable Offense: Matthew Cole

Most Valuable Defense: Wes Huffstetler

Most Improved: Elijah Longshore

Volleyball

Most Valuable: Elizabeth Sligh

Most Improved: Summer Harbert

Girls Basketball

Most Valuable: Daja Taylor

Most Improved: Kadence Sease

Boys Basketball

Most Valuable: Wes Huffstetler

Most Improved: Anthony McLean

Shotgun

Most Valuable Boys: Reuben Sutton

Most Valuable Girls: Meredith Mills

Varsity Baseball

Silver Slugger: Matthew Cole

Most Improved: Jimmy Franklin

Competition Cheer

Most Dedicated: Ashlin O’Connell

Most Improved: Cassie Gilliam

Varsity Football Cheer

Most Spirited: Sara Gray

Most Dedicated: Maggie Bowers

Varsity Basketball Cheerleading

Most Spirited: Summer Harbert

Most Dedicated: Ashlin O’Connell

Male Christian Award

Bennett Connelly

Female Christian Award

London Huggins

Eagle Pride Award

McCallum Senn

Laurie Suber

Coach’s Award

Bryce Horn

Male Athlete of the Year

Wes Huffstetler

Female Athlete of the Year

Kathryn Wilbanks