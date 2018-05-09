Celebrating NA athletes

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy held its annual Athletic Banquet on April 26, celebrating a successful athletic year. Among the highlights were state runner-up finishes for the boys’ basketball team and the competition cheer team. McCallum Senn won the state cross country championship.
Varsity awards were:
Cross Country.
Most Valuable: McCallum Senn
Most Improved: Alex Lin
Girls Swimming
Most Valuable: Amber Suber
Most Improved: Meredith Mills
Boys Swimming
Most Valuable: Payton Gardner
Most Improved: Matthew Epting
Varsity Football
Most Valuable Offense: Matthew Cole
Most Valuable Defense: Wes Huffstetler
Most Improved: Elijah Longshore
Volleyball
Most Valuable: Elizabeth Sligh
Most Improved: Summer Harbert
Girls Basketball
Most Valuable: Daja Taylor
Most Improved: Kadence Sease
Boys Basketball
Most Valuable: Wes Huffstetler
Most Improved: Anthony McLean
Shotgun
Most Valuable Boys: Reuben Sutton
Most Valuable Girls: Meredith Mills
Varsity Baseball
Silver Slugger: Matthew Cole
Most Improved: Jimmy Franklin
Competition Cheer
Most Dedicated: Ashlin O’Connell
Most Improved: Cassie Gilliam
Varsity Football Cheer
Most Spirited: Sara Gray
Most Dedicated: Maggie Bowers
Varsity Basketball Cheerleading
Most Spirited: Summer Harbert
Most Dedicated: Ashlin O’Connell
Male Christian Award
Bennett Connelly
Female Christian Award
London Huggins
Eagle Pride Award
McCallum Senn
Laurie Suber
Coach’s Award
Bryce Horn
Male Athlete of the Year
Wes Huffstetler
Female Athlete of the Year
Kathryn Wilbanks