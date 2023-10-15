Many people were being healed through the apostles. Their fame was spreading throughout the land. The number of believers in Jesus multiplied as the apostles preached the gospel. The ones who controlled the temple were jealous of the apostles and had them arrested and put in jail.

The high priest called for the apostles to be brought to them, but the apostles were nowhere in sight. The doors of the jail were locked and guards were still on watch, but the cells were empty. An Angel of the Lord had released the apostles from jail.

Jesus’ followers were still telling people about the Savior and were unafraid. “Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, we ought to obey God rather than man.” Acts 5:29.

The apostles were beaten and told not to speak in the name of Jesus. The apostles ignored the command and continued to tell the people about Jesus. God was with these men and no one could stop them.

No matter what we have to go through, we need to keep telling others about Jesus, obeying God rather than man.