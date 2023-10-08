Suffering was not part of God’s original plan. Suffering came with man’s fall.

The Savior whom we call upon in our sickness and distress knows the hurt and agony we go through, for He himself has suffered.

Sometimes we might wonder how God could allow His only begotten Son to suffer on the cross. But where would we be if there had been no crucifixion, no resurrection, no salvation and no hope of heaven?

Suffering doesn’t always come from being disobedient to God. Sometimes it’s to bring glory and honor to Him.

“And as Jesus passed by. He saw a man which was blind from his birth. And his disciples asked him, saying Master, who did sin, this man or his parents, that he was born blind? Jesus answered, neither hath this man sinned. Nor his parents: but that the works of God should be manifest in him.” John 9:1-3.

We may not be able to change the circumstance, but we must trust God.

Jesus entrusted himself to the Father when He was being beaten and hung on the cross, so we should entrust ourselves to our Savior.

It’s not easy to go through pain and suffering. It’s not easy to see our loved ones suffer. But knowing we have hope in Jesus will help us through anything.

Think of heaven where God’s children will be. There will be no pain or suffering.

“But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Jesus Christ, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, establish, strengthen, settle you. This is God’s promise to us. So in the midst of pain and suffering, we can be assured that God knows what we are going through and He cares for us.” 1 Peter 5:10.