There has never been a wedding where everyone is invited, but there is going to be one. The young, old, rich, poor, clean, dirty, sick, feeble, no matter what the condition, the invitation is for everything.

The Father request the honor of your presence at the marriage supper of His Son Jesus Christ to be held in Heaven.

Only those will be admitted who come clothed in the Wedding Garment provided by the Father.

Isaiah 61:10: “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bride groom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels.”

“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thou house.” Acts 16:31.

Even though everyone is invited, not everyone will accept the invitation.

My prayer is that we will be at the wedding supper together.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.