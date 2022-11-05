You never quite know how an artifact, or group of artifacts in this case, are going to make their way into a museum’s collection. In July of 2022 the Newberry Museum was contacted by a potential donor who wanted to donate her collection of unique political, novelty and civic related buttons. The buttons included victory loan buttons, a turn of the century labor union button, presidential campaign buttons from Coolidge to Clinton, an anti-Prohibition button from the 1920s, and many more. As email discussions continued one thing became apparent, the donor thought we were in Chicago.

Turns out there is another Newberry, in this case a library. The Newberry Library began in 1868, when a wealthy Chicago businessman named Walter Newberry left funds and his collection of books in his will for the establishment of a public library to serve the people of Chicago. Unfortunately, before the library could open, the Great Chicago Fire struck. In 1871, a great deluge of flame consumed much of Chicago, including Newberry’s collection. Thus, the library was forced to start afresh, and rely on donations of books and objects to resurrect its mission. By1887, the library was thriving, and continues to do so. Not only does the Newberry Library house books, but also countless documents and objects from the history of Chicago and the nation. So culturally significant is the place to Chicagoans that it is colloquially known simply as The Newberry.

It was into this Newberry that the potential donor intended to deposit her collection. However, due to the Newberry Museum’s passion for history and preservation, she decided, much to our surprise, to mail the collection to our museum. This collection of buttons is now on display in the mezzanine section of the museum. Stop on by and take a look at a unique collection that found its way to Newberry by a quirk of naming.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.