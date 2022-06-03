We go through life, everything seems to be going good. Then all of a sudden, things begin to change.

Someone in the family gets sick and it’s hard to handle. Or maybe something happens and we experience a financial problem.

Other things may happen in our lives and we have the feeling that things are out of control. We are usually comfortable with our ability to handle different situations. But things happen that are beyond the reach of our capability. How do we handle something that we have no control over? How do we experience God’s peace in times like this?

When all appears to be out of control, God is in control. He is able to work good out of evil and take events and turn them around for our welfare.

When things seem to be so uncertain, God is working out His plans for our lives.

Knowing God is in control, we can face change in our lives. Sometimes it may not be easy, but we have to draw close to the Lord and trust Him with everything.

While everything else in life is changing, God never changes.

Hebrews 13:8

Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, and today, and forever.

It will help us when we realize God is in complete control over our circumstances and He is working things for our good.

When we become children of God, we believe that He is in charge of every area of our lives.

Nothing can happen to us outside of God’s will. We can thank God for the peace that brings to us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.