Do we pray from our heart or from our lips. There is a difference.

How often have we prayed to God and asked Him for our needs and wants?

I guess there are many times we mumble a prayer from our lips and not our heart. The Bible tells us in Luke 18: 1 “Men ought always to pray.”

When we go to God in prayer, we should pray earnestly. The times we pour our heart out to Him in prayer are the times we feel closest to Him.

One of the reasons for prayer is that we can give God the burdens we carry. Sometimes these burdens will weigh us down and we will not be able to do the work He has planned for us.

Prayer is a personal relationship with the Lord. We know that He can do all things and He helps us through every situation we have to face.

We should also pray and thank God for the many blessings He has given us. He has done so much for us we could never give Him the praise He deserves.

“Therefore I say unto you, what things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.” Mark 11: 24.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.