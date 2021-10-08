“For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” Romans 3: 23-24.

Jesus Christ our redeemer gave his life to pay our sin debt. His death fully paid the penalty for our sins.

“Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it to his cross.” Colossians 2:14.

By His own blood He redeemed us. All of us had an account to be paid, the penalty must be paid, and the wages of sin is death. Thankfully; however, the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

“And you, that were sometimes alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled. In the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreprovable in his sight.” Colossians 1: 21-22.

What a wonderful Savior to pay our sin debt. His love is for everyone.

