Oktoberfest rocks Downtown Newberry

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry held their biggest festival of the year, Oktoberfest, over the weekend and early estimates are saying about 20,000 people attended this year.

“Based on past attendance, we are estimating 20,000 people,” said Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager with City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Overall, Carey said she thinks this year’s Oktoberfest went great.

“People were very pleased, the vendors were impressed with how well organized it was, it went well,” she said. “Overall, the atmosphere was positive, everyone seemed to have a good time, generally a great atmosphere.”

A couple of highlights this year that Carey said they’d like to continue include the Newberry Made artists on Boyce Street.

“That was a nice addition to the event,” she said.

Also the balloon art at Kindertown, Carey said that was a draw to that part of the festival and made the event “pop.”

This year, the City of Newberry’s official Oktoberfest shirt was new, making green the 2021 color. According to Carey, they almost sold out.

“Was a huge hit and we like to switch it up every year. There will be a new shirt next year, for sure,” Carey said.

One again, the Newberry Jaycees were in charge of the Charitable Biergarten. Joseph Berry, the project manager for the biergarten, said they sold out of all the beer again this year.

“The Newberry Jaycees were really happy with how the community biergarten happened this year. We sold out of all of our beer again this year, and with that were able to raise funds for Jaycee community projects throughout Newberry. The support from not only the City of Newberry, but our partners and patrons made it seem like we never even missed a year of celebrating Oktoberfest. Everyone in our organization had a great time putting on the biergarten and we are already looking forward to next year and how to make it even better,” he said.

Mayor Foster Senn agreed with the overall consensus, this year’s festival was a success.

“People came early and people continued to come throughout the day. We really appreciate the support of the community and I think people were glad to get out,” he said. “The stores and vendors did an outstanding job and we heard many compliments about the day and how much fun people had.”

Senn also gave a special thank you to city staff.

“It’s a great effort that involves many departments, led by PRT, and they all did an outstanding job,” he said. “We really thank the community for supporting the festival and our volunteers who helped greatly.”

