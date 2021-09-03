We may go to the church house every time the doors are open. We hear God’s Word preached and when we leave church, how do we live our lives? How do we treat others?

I know in this flesh we sin and don’t always do the things God teaches us through His Word. But, He tells us to strive to do better. When we do wrong, we repent and go on for Jesus.

There seems to be trouble everywhere we turn. Sickness is taking our loved ones. Some people suffer from different situations, and some people just don’t care about serving God.

God tells us to love one another. We are to love God and each other. Love will give us a desire to be a help to others. That doesn’t always mean giving money. We can be a help by visiting a person that is sick and lonely. We can listen to others when they need someone to talk to. We can encourage others. Can you imagine being alone and feeling no one cares about you and what you are going through?

A child of God knows that we are never alone and we know that God is always with us. But sometimes He sends another person to be with us in time of need. Every person is different and their needs are different.

We are to go to God in prayer and depend on Him to take care of our needs, whatever they may be.

“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you” 1 Peter 5:7.

God wants the best for us and His ways are always best. Sometimes the help we need comes from others.

Are we willing to serve God by being a help to others?

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.