God’s grace reaches to the highest mountain and to the lowest sea. His grace is never ending. To think of the love God has for us brings joy and peace. There is nothing we have to fear.

There is no way to measure God’s grace. We just know He has enough for every one’s needs.

To be a part of the family of God is a great honor and knowing that we are an heir and joint heir with Jesus, gives us peace that passes all understanding.

Satan doesn’t like anything that is being done for the Lord. His job is to steal, kill and rob us of our peace and joy. And if we listen to his lies we will be miserable. He is the father of lies.

But praise God, we know that our God is greater than him. We can call upon the Lord in the good times and the bad times, and He always comes through for us. God’s desire for us is that we obey and follow Him.

“For we know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.” 2 Corinthians 8:9.

That is one way God showed His Grace.

