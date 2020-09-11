“Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.” Luke 10:20.

A lot of people will say I hope I make it to heaven, or I think I will go to heaven, that is really sad. Because the Bible tells us we can know if heaven will be our home. We can rejoice in knowing that we have accepted Jesus as our Saviour and that heaven will be our home.

There are many things we don’t understand and will never understand it all.

But we have reason to rejoice in knowing our name is written in heaven. We can enjoy the blessings from God when we don’t have to worry about salvation. We can know without a doubt where we will spend eternity.

Many people think they can work their way to heaven, or that you have to do certain things to get there.

But we can rejoice in knowing that Jesus took care of our sins when He died on the cross. By faith we accept it.

He wants us to be happy. He doesn’t want us to worry about anything, all the worry we go through makes us miserable, but we can rejoice and be happy knowing that one day we will be with Jesus. So that’s a reason to rejoice.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.