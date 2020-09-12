Free drive-in movies in Downtown Newberry this fall

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has announced the continuation of the drive-in moonlight movie night experience in Downtown Newberry.

The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office will be hosting Fall Moonlight Movie Night Drive-Ins on September 18 at 7:30 p.m., October 16 at 7 p.m., and November 13 at 6:30 p.m. (movies start at sunset, lot opens for parking 30 minutes prior to movie showing).

After an online vote was held, the September 18 Movie Night will feature Aladdin (2019).

All three of the free movies will be shown in the municipal parking lot at 901 Friend Street. For those familiar with downtown, this location is next to the Friend Building — across the street from the Hampton Inn. No tickets are required.

Those attending are expected to review the rules and guidelines for which are available on the City of Newberry, SC Government’s Moonlight Movie Night Drive-Ins Facebook event page, as well as on the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website, www.newberryprt.com.

The movie selections for the fall series will be determined by votes conducted on the Facebook event page mentioned above.

For more information contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.

Find our facebook event at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/552460668710952/.