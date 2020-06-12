A lot of people don’t enjoy the present because they are to busy worrying about the past or the future. Our past is gone and we can do nothing about it, and we know not what the future holds.

If we focus on the day that God has given us and enjoy it to the fullest we won’t have time to worry about anything else.

“God tells us to cast all our cares upon him; for he careth for you.” 1 Peter 5:7.

Sometimes we all get so wrapped up in the cares of this life we fail to enjoy the goodness of God.

If we would only take time and think of how much God loves us and how much He has blessed us, then we can rejoice, no matter what we have to deal with.

Knowing that we can depend on God to help us in all things.

“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118: 24.

We don’t know what lies ahead for us, but God knows.

We put our trust in Him, knowing He will take care of us.

God loves us with a love like no one else.

We need to take each day and rejoice in it as it might be our last.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.