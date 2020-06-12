The United for Equality Banner was created by Robert Matheson for the event, and people were encouraged to write their own messages on the banner.

Many people came out to support the Newberry County Unity Rally on Sunday and hear local leadership in Newberry County speak.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Branch of the NAACP held the Newberry County Unity Rally on Sunday, which began with a march from Memorial Park to the Newberry County Court House.

Following the march, Carlton Kinard, president of the Newberry County NAACP, said everyone came together as a community united and that it was great to see us as a united front, with the work beginning today, but not stopping today.

“We as a community acknowledge that our nation has far too long swept the dirt of systemic racism and social injustices in communities of color under the rug for far too long,” Kinard said. “What happened with the recent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our dear brother George Floyd, was a tragic and horrific murder as a person of law enforcement held his knee upon Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.”

Kinard added that many African-Americans have had to endure the knee pressure of systemic racism, social injustices and police brutality for far too long.

“We the people are demanding that this nation remove its knee of racism and injustices off our neck,” Kinard said. “In order for all of us to achieve the American dream we hold so dear to our heart, we the people must wake up, conquer and defeat the American nightmares of racism. People are angry, they are sad, they are tired and they are desperate for change and we need leaders who can provide us a sense of hope to achieve that American dream.”

Kinard said the direct power of change is in peace and unity.

“We hold the power of our 15th Amendment right, the right to vote,” Kinard said.

Kinard told a story taking place five years ago, when he was an intern in Washington, D.C. and he saw the horrific scene on T.V. that happened in South Carolina. He said he witnessed people suffering and searching for answers in responses to the Emanuel Nine shooting.

“We as a state came together, like today, and were on one accord in removing the Confederate Flag from our State Capital,” he said. “We were successful in passing legislation for law enforcement to wear body cameras; however, so much work still to be done.”

Kinard said legislation was not passed that would fund to keep body cameras operational in every law enforcement department across the state. He also said that South Carolina is one out of four states that does not have a Hate Crime Bill.

“We have work to do and I stand here today and declare, black lives truly matter and saying so does not diminish the value of other lives, but a recognition that black lives are threatened by violence and systemic racism,” he said.

Kinard then quoted President Barack Obama, Kinard said Obama talked about the change we need and has to happen. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for and we are the change that we seek.”

“We will continue to work for that day when justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Mayor Foster Senn

Foster Senn, mayor of the City of Newberry, started by saying he was impressed by the size of the crowd and the diversity he saw during the march.

“We express our sorrows today to the family of Mr. George Floyd, and mourn with others across the nation. It is truly a sad story in American history. Mr. Floyd begged for his life and was ignored, we honor George Floyd and say what happened should not happen to anyone,” he said. “It is a reminder of so many similar situations, my mind is drawn closer to home and the murder of Mr. Walter Scott in North Charleston and more recently the murder of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery. We say we stand against racial injustice, we stand against violence and racism perpetrated against Mr. George Floyd and many others across our country.”

Senn said these events are a call for each community to look at itself, and he said Newberry has been fortunate to not have some of the events that have happened in other places.

“I find people in Newberry want to work together, look at what we are doing in law enforcement, providing opportunities for all, what can we do to do better in the future,” Senn said. “We are fortunate to have Chief Roy McClurkin, an outstanding leader and the first African-American police chief in Newberry. We are fortunate to have Sheriff Lee Foster, one of the most respected sheriffs in the state. They care about their community and those beliefs carry through to their staff, who they keep well trained.”

Senn said local law enforcement works on community relations every day; in addition, they stay up on the national standards that are shown on T.V.

He said this includes wearing body cameras and having de-escalation training annually.

“The benefit of living in a small town in a small county, residents and police are likely to know each other,” Senn said. “The passing of Mr. Floyd is a call to look at all of our law enforcement policies and see where we can approve and we will do that.”

Senn then spoke on the quality of life in Newberry, he said they have worked to make improvements for all residents and will continue to do so. He gave a few examples, economically with jobs and businesses, significant park improvements in the city, and the recently installation of fiber for internet access.

“We will continue to seek improvements for all residents, as we go forward, we will increase the dialogue,” he said. “Use this opportunity to unite, to grow and to work together toward a brighter future for everyone.”

Chief Roy McClurkin

Roy McClurkin, the City of Newberry police chief, said that he and his staff are here to serve the public professionally and courteously at all times.

“What a joy to come together as one unit today,” he said. “We have grown our community police efforts over the years. We have been strengthening our community presence at events like the Tom Perry Law Enforcement Community Basketball Game, our National Night Out event has grown tremendously over the years. Other community things we are doing, like volunteering at the Manna House and delivering Meals on Wheels.”

McClurkin said he realizes when you see the news, that is not enough, but through the dialogue they have been having recently, he knows that the community can work together to build an even better Newberry city and county.

“For myself, I will continue to bring professional community minded individuals to serve you as police officers. One of the things I try to do when I hire police officers is bring a diverse mix of people to sit in on the interview. Bring people in from the community to sit in on the interview,” he said. “The police officers I’m hiring are police officers that will be serving you and I want you to have a say in it. I will continue to do that when I hire police officers.”

McClurkin added that he wants more dialogue from the community in doing things they’ve already started the process. He said they cannot stop, and cannot let what happened in Minneapolis happen here.

“I’m looking at you and looking at myself to continue that dialogue, my door is always open,” he said. “I think at what happens in other parts of the country, I cannot do anything about that, I can use what happened in those areas as a way to build a strong police department and involvement here in Newberry.”

McClurkin said he thinks working together they can make Newberry even better and stronger and they can fight for justice all over this country and here in Newberry.

Sheriff Lee Foster

Lee Foster, sheriff of Newberry County, said what happened to George Floyd was sickening and repulsive to him, having spent most of his life in law enforcement.

“It should not have happened, should have been handled better. We cannot change that now, we can try and make sure that history will be changed moving forward,” he said.

Foster said he has a lot less years in front of him than he has behind him, but he promised that as long as God allows him to breath air and allows him to serve in the position he was elected, he will do everything he can to try and make this a better world and make law enforcement a better profession.

“We need improvement and I can promise you I am going to work on it,” he said.

Foster also made reference to a poster that said, “I understand I will never understand, but I stand with you.”

Foster referenced the election on June 9, and the election in November.

“Please, you got to vote and you’ve got to use your vote to effect change, if you stay at home you are not helping anybody. Get out and vote for people that reflect your values,” he said.

Jamall Kinard

Jamall Kinard spoke of his story, what happened when he was 14 years old. He said he just finished playing a JV baseball game at Newberry High School and went to see his sister play at Brookland Cayce High School.

“As I was sitting there on the bleachers, watching my sister play, a police car pulled up beside the bleacher I was sitting on, sirens blasting and saying, ‘don’t move,’” Kinard said.

Kinard added that in his mind, he was thinking, “someone is in trouble.”

However, before he knew it, Kinard said he was snatched off the bleacher and put on the hood of the police car. He asked what was going on and why did the officer grab him.

The officer responded, “move and I’ll blow your head off,” Kinard said.

He said luckily, his father (Larry Kinard) was there and came and told the officer to get his hands off of his son, that he was a straight A student and a baseball player. The officer told Kinard’s father that “he matched the description.”

“Luckily, two undercover cops came out of no where and said, ‘he’s not the one,’” Kinard said.

Kinard said the description was a suspect in a dark coat and a dark hat.

“I still had my baseball pants on and I still fit the description,” he said. “Ask ourselves, how did that happen? why did that happen? How does that continue to happen?”

Kinard said, in this country, 1:3 African-American men will have an encounter with a police officer, compared to 1:16 for Caucasian men. He said African-American women with a Ph.D have a worse birth outcome than Caucasian women with a GED. He said 1:3 African-American men will go to jail some time in their life, compared to 1:22 for Caucasian men.

“Lets say all of us are going fishing, we notice one fish belly up in the water. We wonder what happened to that fish, was it thrown out? Did it get caught in fishing equipment? Was that fish wearing a fish hoodie? Walking in the wrong fish neighborhood,” Kinard said. “Then, 10 more miles down, we see 10,000 fish belly up — we say something has got to be wrong with the water. Something is terribly wrong with the water.”

Kinard then have the crowd four things to consider:

1. Racial disparities take place in every system across the U.S.

2. Social economic status cannot determine the outcome.

3. People are vulnerable for many reasons, but they are at risk when they come in contact with our systems.

4. We know dealing with something based on race, but endeavor to solve race based problems with a race neutral solutions.

Kinard then mentioned five major problems African-Americans are dealing with:

1. Mass incarceration.

2. Miss education.

3. Gentrification.

4. Access to wealth or wealth building opportunities.

5. Police brutality.

Presiding Elder Dr. M Charmaine Ragin-Merrick

“We know black lives matter because we’ve been through some things, each one of us has a different story to tell. We can make a difference if we go to the polls and vote,” said Presiding Elder Dr. M Charmaine Ragin-Merrick, Newberry District. “You have folks in your neighborhood who have never voted. March back to your neighborhoods and get them registered to vote.”

She added that when you look at statistics, there are a number of people who are registered and even those registered don’t vote.

“If you want to change, you got to know who you are voting for, if your person doesn’t win, you don’t go to sleep, you wake up and ask them questions, bring them to your neighborhood, they still represent you,” she said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.