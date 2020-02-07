God commands us to tell the truth. One of the Ten Commandments tells us “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” Exodus 20:16.

When we tell something about a person that is not true, it not only hurts them, but it will also hurt the person telling the lie.

When a person is always telling lies about a person or something. People will realize that person can not be trusted.

“Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another.” Ephesians 4:25.

I’ve heard it said, if you tell one lie you usually end up telling another one to cover up the first one. So if the truth is told first, then lies will not have to be told to cover up anything.

We should always tell the truth and raise our children to tell the truth.

The Bible tells us to uplift one another and not tear each other down. Everyone needs to be lifted up sometimes in their life.

So let’s follow God’s commandment and always tell the truth.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist