God tells us that blessings only come from following Him.

“Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord. Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart.” Psalm 119: 1-2.

Make sure Christ is first in your life, and live according to His Word.

The way of the world is have a good time, live for yourself and strive to be successful, and you will be happy and blessed.

We know that blessings only come from God and true happiness is being a child of God. Some people seem to have all the material things they want, but down inside they are spiritually empty.

Until we realize all the material things will vanish away, but a relationship with Jesus Christ will last forever.

It breaks my heart to see people so wealthy and own so much, but they are so miserable. Something is missing in their life and until they realize how much they need Jesus they will continue to be miserable.

But in Jesus Christ we can be happy and receive the blessings that come from God.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist