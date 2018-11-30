Can we believe and trust that God keeps His promises. He has promised to be with us always, and His promises are true.

“Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” Hebrews 13:5.

When things in this life seem hopeless and we have problems come our way, even if it looks as if God is far from us. He is with us.

We can trust God’s promises, because He does not lie, nor change His mind.

“God is not man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent.” Numbers 23:19.

Many times when God seems so far away, He is actually carrying us.

God knows what we are going through and we can trust Him to be with us.

He never promised that our way will always be easy and no problems, but our greatest comfort is knowing that He is with us, no matter what.

We can be assured that God’s promises are true.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist