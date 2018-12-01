2018 Christmas Parade Line Up

NEWBERRY — The following is the official line-up for today’s 2018 Christmas Parade, put on by the Newberry Jaycees. The Jaycees request all participants begin lining up between 1-2:45 p.m., the parade will begin at 3 p.m.
1. Grand Marshall
2. Mayor Foster Senn
3. Representative Rick Martin
4. Karen Lindler Smith
5. Brigman Septic Tank Service
6. A Christ Filled Christmas Church
7. Miss Mid-Carolina High School – Mackenzie Crotwell
8. Miss Mid Carolina Middle School – Brennan Banks
9. Prosperity Drug Company
10. Moving Forward Ministries
11. Newberry County 4-H
12. U.S. Forestry Service
14. Old Time Baptist Church
16. New Beginning Christian
17. Anytime Fitness Newberry
18. Piedmont Technical College
19. Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital
20. Newberry Yoga
21. Kadajiah Calswell
22. Samsung
23. Clay Shealy
24. Newberry YMCA Swim Team – Eels
25. Sease’s Tree Service Bucket
26. Fellowship Lodge 218
32. Chief’s Pee Wee Football
33. Affordable Carolina Limo Service
34. BSA Troop 1
35. Newberry Academy Eagle Band
36. Sinkler Bonding
37. Ricky Bedenbaugh
38. Newberry County Rescue Squad
40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen
41. Newberry County Coroner’s Office
42. Newberry County Youth Coalition
43. At Home Senior Care
44. D.C. Danceworks School of Dance
47. Springfield Place Service
48. J.F. Hawkins Service
49. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
50. Martin Street Beer Parlor “Bubba’s”
51. Metropolitan Baptist Church “Sunbeam Choir”
52. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office
55. Summer Insurance Inc.
56. Harriet Rucker
57. New Enoree Baptist Church
58. Living Hope Foundation
59. First Baptist Newberry
60. Newberry High School JROTC
61. Diamond Jade
62. Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization
63. Newberry High School Student Organizations
65. Newberry High School Blue Brigade
66. Newberry Jaycees
67. Newberry Fire Department and Santa