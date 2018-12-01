2018 Christmas Parade Line Up

NEWBERRY — The following is the official line-up for today’s 2018 Christmas Parade, put on by the Newberry Jaycees. The Jaycees request all participants begin lining up between 1-2:45 p.m., the parade will begin at 3 p.m.

1. Grand Marshall

2. Mayor Foster Senn

3. Representative Rick Martin

4. Karen Lindler Smith

5. Brigman Septic Tank Service

6. A Christ Filled Christmas Church

7. Miss Mid-Carolina High School – Mackenzie Crotwell

8. Miss Mid Carolina Middle School – Brennan Banks

9. Prosperity Drug Company

10. Moving Forward Ministries

11. Newberry County 4-H

12. U.S. Forestry Service

14. Old Time Baptist Church

16. New Beginning Christian

17. Anytime Fitness Newberry

18. Piedmont Technical College

19. Mid-Carolina Animal Hospital

20. Newberry Yoga

21. Kadajiah Calswell

22. Samsung

23. Clay Shealy

24. Newberry YMCA Swim Team – Eels

25. Sease’s Tree Service Bucket

26. Fellowship Lodge 218

32. Chief’s Pee Wee Football

33. Affordable Carolina Limo Service

34. BSA Troop 1

35. Newberry Academy Eagle Band

36. Sinkler Bonding

37. Ricky Bedenbaugh

38. Newberry County Rescue Squad

40. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen

41. Newberry County Coroner’s Office

42. Newberry County Youth Coalition

43. At Home Senior Care

44. D.C. Danceworks School of Dance

47. Springfield Place Service

48. J.F. Hawkins Service

49. Earwood’s Karate Dojo

50. Martin Street Beer Parlor “Bubba’s”

51. Metropolitan Baptist Church “Sunbeam Choir”

52. Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

55. Summer Insurance Inc.

56. Harriet Rucker

57. New Enoree Baptist Church

58. Living Hope Foundation

59. First Baptist Newberry

60. Newberry High School JROTC

61. Diamond Jade

62. Miss Newberry Scholarship Organization

63. Newberry High School Student Organizations

65. Newberry High School Blue Brigade

66. Newberry Jaycees

67. Newberry Fire Department and Santa