NEWBERRY – In his report to City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Jason Taylor shared that the city was looking at every avenue for efficiencies in how they operate, one being “shaving the peak,” or looking into load management of the city’s utility system.

Utility Director Scott Motsinger explained that during peak times, such as 4-6 p.m. during this time of year, the city is using the most electricity they use in a day across the system.

Their power contract with the Piedmont Municipal Power System (PMPA), Motsinger said, requires the city to pay for the peak usage within a year.

“Whenever PMPA has their collective peak of all of the 10 cities, that’s when we also set our peak,” he said. “What PMPA tries to do is reduce that peak through demand response.”

On an annual basis, Motsinger said the peak number is worth approximately $87 per kilowatt.

“Every kilowatt we can reduce off of that peak will save us $87,” he said.

Currently, Motsinger estimated that the city had reduced their peak somewhere in the 1500-kilowatt range and would be working to build this as they went along.

As another update, Taylor shared that the city was excited to receive a $7,741 grant from the state for body armor for the Newberry Police Department.

Additionally, the city is now reimplementing business license decals for vendors/contractors doing work in the city and operating business vehicles. Taylor said decals were $5 and they’d be asking folks to come in to purchase those.

Recreation Complex

Taylor shared with council that the city had received an estimate of $29,000 on a master plan over the recreation complex and he felt that was something that had great benefit.

“We need to make sure as we develop this park that all the pieces and parts work together,” he said. “It creates a sense of identity.”

Wayne Redfern, director of planning and development shared that the skate park at the complex was being used regularly and that sun shades that will go over the park’s bleacher areas had been delivered and would start being installed soon.

“Immediately following that will be the walking trail that will be going around the ball fields,” he said.”

The additions to the park’s splash pad design had also been finalized, Redfern said.

Arts Center

Progress continues at the home of the new Newberry Arts Center, located at 1716 Main Street. The interior framing has been completed as well as the roof replacement nearing completion, Redfern said. The exterior windows have been installed, and the rooftop HVAC units are in place. Interior drywall has begun, and the exterior underground utilities have been completed.

As an update to the amphitheater project, Redfern shared that the building plans should be in their hands any time now and that he hoped work could begin in September and be done by this time next year.

Taylor then shared that Dudek, the consultant for the city’s Urban Forest Master Plan Project will be giving a draft presentation for council and the community on Tuesday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m.